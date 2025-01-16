KERRY KING Launches North American Tour In San Fransisco With Solo Tracks, SLAYER Songs, And IRON MAIDEN Classics; 4K Video Streaming

Slayer guitar hero Kerry King and his solo band - drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), guitarist Phil Demmel (Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) - launched their twenty-eight date North American tour at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA last night, January 15.

Capital Chaos TV has released 4K video shot at the show. Watch King and band perform "Everything I Hate About You", "At Dawn They Sleep", and "From Hell I Rise" below.

Setlist:

"Where I Reign"

"Rage"

"Trophies of the Tyrant"

"Residue"

"Two Fists"

"Idle Hands"

"Repentless" (Slayer song)

"Toxic"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Disciple" (Slayer song)

"Purgatory" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Killers" (Iron Maiden cover)

"At Dawn They Sleep" (Slayer song)

"Crucifixation"

"Shrapnel"

"Raining Blood" (Slayer song)

"Black Magic" (Slayer song)

"From Hell I Rise"

Watch fan-filmed video of King and band performing the Iron Maiden songs "Purgatory" and "Killers" below:

With Municipal Waste as Special Guest and Alien Weaponry supporting, Kerry King's North American tour is set to wrap up at House of Blues in Las Vegas on February 22. Tickets can be purchased here.

North American dates:

January

17 - Spokane Live Casino - Spokane, WA

18 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

20 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC (Canada)

22 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB (Canada)

23 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB (Canada)

25 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB (Canada)

26 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

28 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

30 - The Majestic Theater - Detroit, MI

31 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

February

1 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON (Canada)

2 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC (Canada)

4 - Royale - Boston, MA

5 - Theatre of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

11 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

13 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

14 - Emo's - Austin, TX

15 - The Studio at the Factory - Dallas, TX

17 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

18 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

19 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

21 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

King and his band also announced their "European Tour 2025". The dates kick off on July 29 in Frankfurt, Germany, and are currently scheduled to wrap up on August 19 in Krakow, Poland.

European dates:

July

29 - Zoom Saal - Frankfurt, Germany *

30 - Simm City - Wien, Austria *

August

1 - Rockstadt Extreme - Transylvania, Romania *

4 - Komplex 457 - Zürich, Switzerland *

6-9 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

7 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany *

8-10 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK *

13 - SWX - Bristol, UK *

14-17 - Motocultor Festival - Carhaix, France

17 - Dynamo Festival - Eindhoven, Netherlands

19 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland *#

* Newly announced shows

# Supporting Gojira