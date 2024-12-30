KERRY KING Names His Five Favourite Guitar Players (Video)

Guesting on Lipps Service With Scott Lipps, Slayer guitar legend Kerry King revealed his Top 5 favourite guitar players.

King: "I would have a hard time numbering them, but I can come up with five. (Ritchie) Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Eddie Van Halen, without question. Probably my favorite one all time is Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest). And I think he's the most overlooked, because if you look at the leads he was doing and when he was doing 'em, he kind of innovated a lot of that stuff. Okay, so who's five? I'll go with a super-heavy hitter that's my bro and say Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Pantera)."

Kerry King's debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, is available via Reigning Phoenix Music. King launched a video interview series in support of the album. The new episode examines the creation of the song "Everything I Hate About You". Watch below:

King recently released a music video for the album track, “Where I Reign”. Shot in black and white, the “Where I Reign” video was directed by Jim Louvau who also directed King’s videos for the album cuts “Residue” and “Toxic.”

"I wanted to capture the fury and the energy of the band in a live setting,” said Louvau, "an intensity that is matched from a visual standpoint that matches the intensity of the song and the energy that the band brings each and every night on tour, and I think we were able to do that. There are some still photos in the video that also show motion and energy, and I was really just trying to bring that energy to life in a live setting that is different from the other two videos that were done in the studio and were a little more in a controlled environment. So this video was definitely the guys’ being themselves and just showcasing what the band provides in a live setting.”

Kerry King and his solo band - drummer Paul Bostaph (Slayer), bassist Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah), guitarist Phil Demmel (Machine Head), and vocalist Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) - will hit the road for the twenty-eight date "North American Headline Tour 2025". With Municipal Waste as Special Guest and Alien Weaponry supporting, the tour is set to launch in San Francisco on January 15, and wrap at House of Blues in Las Vegas on February 22. Tickets can be purchased here. The complete itinerary is below.

“Getting back on the road for the first time in five years wasn’t exactly like riding a bike, that’s for sure,” King acknowledged. “I’ve never had that much time off, but the first tours with my new band – in the UK and Europe, and then in America with Lamb of God and Mastodon - were all total blasts. We’ll be headlining on this next tour, so we’re playing a longer set than we did with Lamb of God and Mastodon. We've got a little bit of a learning curve, so will start rehearsing the first week of November. And we might put an extra Slayer song into the set and learn a cover song or two.”

North American dates:

January

15 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

17 - Spokane Live Casino - Spokane, WA

18 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

20 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC (Canada)

22 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB (Canada)

23 - Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB (Canada)

25 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB (Canada)

26 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

28 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

30 - The Majestic Theater - Detroit, MI

31 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

February

1 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON (Canada)

2 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC (Canada)

4 - Royale - Boston, MA

5 - Theatre of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

8 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

11 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

13 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

14 - Emo's - Austin, TX

15 - The Studio at the Factory - Dallas, TX

17 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

18 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

19 - The Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

21 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

King and his band also announced their "European Tour 2025". The dates kick off on July 29 in Frankfurt, Germany, and are currently scheduled to wrap up on August 19 in Krakow, Poland.

European dates:

July

29 - Zoom Saal - Frankfurt, Germany *

30 - Simm City - Wien, Austria *

August

1 - Rockstadt Extreme - Transylvania, Romania *

4 - Komplex 457 - Zürich, Switzerland *

6-9 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

7 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany *

8-10 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK *

13 - SWX - Bristol, UK *

14-17 - Motocultor Festival - Carhaix, France

17 - Dynamo Festival - Eindhoven, Netherlands

19 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland *#

* Newly announced shows

# Supporting Gojira

(Photo - Jim Louvau)