KERRY KING Sets The Record Straight On SLAYER's Status - "Three Shows For Now... I Know Europe's Gonna Come Knocking"; Video

Slayer are set to reunite for for three US dates this year - Chicago's Riot Fest (September 20-22), Louisville's Louder Than Life, and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10).

In a new interview with Metal Injection (see below), Kerry King sits down with Frank Godla to discuss the personal changes going from Slayer to a solo effort, the liberation and work behind it, the idea of starting over, how the project came to be called Kerry King, why he stopped drinking before playing shows, why Gary Holt wasn’t part of his solo album, how he went about casting his band, his long relationship with Paul Bostaph, what he found challenging in creating his solo album, his feelings on Dave Lombardo vs Paul Bostaph, the story behind how the Slayer reunion shows came to be and the reaction from his band, the goal of his solo band, how Jeff Hanneman got him into punk rock, the least metal stuff he listens to and much more.

Talking about Slayer's upcoming shows and the status of the band, King reveals: "It's hard not to, you know. And I'm trying to be real and definitely say, hey, we're not gonna tour again. And we're certainly not gonna record again, 'cause I have a means of doing that now with my band. Three shows for now. And I say 'for now' because I know Europe's gonna come knocking, 'Hey, man, you guys played America. Come see us.' So it wouldn't surprise me if something like that happened, but it's certainly not on my books right now."

Kerry King recently released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)