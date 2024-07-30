KERRY KING Vocalist MARK OSEGUEDA Addresses The Term "Supergroup" - "I Don't Think It Applies To This, It's A Group That Just Brings It"; New From Hell I Rise Video Interview Streaming

July 30, 2024, an hour ago

Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, recently released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. King also launched a video interview series in support of the album.

In Chapter 5, Part 2 vocalist Mark Osegueda answers more questions relating to his experience working on the album. Watch below:

Watch previous chapters below:

Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.



