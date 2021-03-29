Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Talks New DREAM THEATER Album - "When I Listen To This Album, It's Like We're 20 Years Old"

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess is featured in a new interview with Metal Wani's Carl Rourke to discuss reforming Liquid Tension Experiment and releasing the band's first album in 22 years. The pair also talked in-depth about Jordan's new solo album, A Chapter In Time, as well as some updates on how the new Dream Theater album is progressing.

On whether LTE3 would have been made if the four musicians were not forced off the road due to the pandemic

Rudess: "This is something that was talked about so much. Not only by like fans making this request, but also just like, it's something I wanted to do, it's something I think we all wanted to do. It was definitely on our list. Not that far down on the list of all the things that each of us wanted to do again. There were a lot of things that were kind of in the way of it, you know? Like when Mike (Portnoy) left Dream Theater, that definitely got in the way of the possibility of doing LTE coz there was, you know, understandably a lot of, you know, tension around that whole thing and for many years it wasn't the time to do anything like that. But due to a lot of factors, we were able to do it, and yes, of course, we were all sitting at home, we don't have to tour as an excuse anymore. I think that Covid, this whole lockdown and everything helped to make it happen, absolutely. But it was that combined with other things that kind of happened like time, healing, and a lot of things that were going on. So it was an easier time for all of us to work again together, as well."

On the new Dream Theater album currently in the works

Rudess: "I was in the studio, I was finishing up my keyboard tracks, now I've basically done all my keyboard tracks, and, first of all, I'm so happy with them. Because I feel like I laid down what I think, sonically speaking at least, are the best keyboard tracks of any Dream Theater album. I guess there are different factors that have influenced me and the reason that I'm expressing that. One is we learn so much from every album that we do and we take those lessons into serious consideration and so when we go to do the next album, and the next album there's always something we feel we can do better. Everything we went for, we took the time to make it a little more special. Instead of finding the usual Dream Theater pads sound or whatever I'd be like 'You know what? Let's find something a little bit cooler. Let's get something a little more sonic' And so we would take the time and go 'Yes, that's it!' Or like you're looking for a drone we'd be like 'Let's add some movement to the drone.' Just something."

"I said to John one day after working and reviewing one of the tracks I said, 'You know John, this is crazy, but, here we are, I'm sixty-four years old, you're a little bit behind me but we're getting older and, people ask me nowadays 'Do you feel yourself slowing down?' And I'm like, no. I don't." When I listen to this album, it's like we're twenty years old or something. What is happening? What kind of vitamins are we eating? I'm really proud of us because everybody - not one guy - everybody across the board in this group is vital as ever. When you hear this album you know exactly what I'm saying! I just listened to it because James (LaBrie) is doing vocals now; I was listening to something that he just put together and kind of the final, rough mix if you will; I was like 'Holy shit! People are gonna freak out!' I can't wait to share this album."

Liquid Tension Experiment, the legendary supergroup comprised of Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Sons Of Apollo), John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), and Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel), return with a new album, LTE3, out April 16th via InsideOutMusic, twenty-two years after the bands’ last studio album.

The band have released the Christian Rios-created music video for the album opener, "Hypersonic".

"'Hypersonic' was the last song we composed of the four new compositions. We knew we needed an opener that was just going to take peoples’ heads off from the minute you hit play. Paradigm Shift opens with this 5 second run that just punches you in the face. This time around we open with a 30 second run before we even settle into the main riff and groove. It was absolutely designed that way and to me it's kind of a cross between Acid Rain and Paradigm Shift mixed with a lot of The Dance of Eternity kind of insanity. We purposely threw everything including the kitchen sink into that one." - Mike Portnoy

"As we were putting the album together, we all felt that there needed to be a track that had some chops and speed and that frantic nervous energy that a song like Paradigm Shift from the first LTE album or Acid Rain from LTE2 had - something heavy and full of energy. This song definitely checks off that box. There are a lot of intricate, full-band unison moments where the challenge is to be as locked as possible and I think those types of passages on this song are a testament of how well we work together. This song really reflects the personalities of all four of us and has a lot of very musical, as well as quirky moments, that just make it a very fun ride." - John Petrucci

“I remember how this one started - Petrucci head down at the guitar bringing this crazy riff to life, and things proceeding with great inspiration after that. Sometimes inspiration takes you on a ride and the whole chromatic moving section with chordal variation rushed out of all of us. This piece also features a totally written counterpoint thing at 4:10. Add some mad unisons and some Levin inspired, Zappa-like madness and you have a tune called ‘Hypersonic!’” - Jordan Rudess

“I think I heard the guys saying, ‘let’s get more nuts with the opening riffs than we did on the previous albums.’ For me it’s time to pull out the Stick – the only way I have a chance to keep up. Our usual plan is enacted here - blazing fast sections lead to melodic areas you want to sing along with but can’t because there are so many twists and turns.” - Tony Levin

The new album will be available in the following formats:

• Limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (incl. a poster and 4 artcards, Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio)

• Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

• Limited 2CD Digipak

• Gatefold black 2LP+CD

• Digital album (2CD)

Tracklisting:

"Hypersonic"

"Beating The Odds"

"Liquid Evolution"

"The Passage Of Time"

"Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey"

"Rhapsody In Blue"

"Shades Of Hope"

"Key To The Imagination"

Bonus Disc: Includes almost an hour of improvised jams.

In 1997, Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, and Tony Levin, joined forces to create Liquid Tension Experiment. The foursome would release their iconic, self-titled debut album in 1998 and the dazzling follow-up, LTE2 in 1999, creating a dynamic, frantic, and inventive sound all their own. The incredible creativity between the collective would prompt Petrucci and Portnoy to invite Rudess to join Dream Theater, effectively marking the end of this side project. However, since that time, there have been few reunions more in demand. Now, with the world in lockdown and calendars unexpectedly aligned, the inconceivable has finally happened… a new Liquid Tension Experiment album.