KHANATE Announce First North American Shows Since 2005

Khanate will play their first North American shows in 20 years this spring, with a trio of rare live dates, including headlining performances in Chicago and New York, as well as a featured spot at the Prepare The Ground festival in Toronto.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, January 24, at 10 AM, CT / 11 AM, ET, here.

Khanate tour dates:

May

30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall (Jon Mueller opens)

June

1 - Toronto, ON - Prepare The Ground

3 - New York, NY - (Le) Poisson Rouge (Mick Barr opens)

In the lead up to the band’s Roadburn 2024 appearance, Khanate shared: “As a collective, Khanate has been silent during our dormancy, but now we will get loud; very loud. We’ll be returning to the stage to explore tension and the elasticity of time. Get dead.”

To Be Cruel, the band’s fifth album and first in 14 years, arrived in 2023 via Sacred Bones Records. Khanate’s full discography is available via their webstore, here.

Khanate is:

Alan Dubin (vocals)

Stephen O’Malley (guitar)

James Plotkin (bass)

Tim Wyskida (drums)

(Band photo - Ebru Yildiz; Admat photo - Maiken Kildegaard)