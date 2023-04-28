KHEMMIS Announce Where The Cold Winds Blow 7”

Colorado doom lords Khemmis have revealed a limited edition 7" titled Where The Cold Wind Blows. It arrives today via Nuclear Blast. Get it here.

"Surprise!," the band says. "Today, we are thrilled to release Where The Cold Wind Blows, a limited edition 7" featuring two tracks recorded with Dave Otero during the Deceiver sessions in 2021. 'In the Pines' is our somber rendition of the classic American folk song, while 'Sigil' is an original rager previously exclusive to the Decibel Magazine Flexi Series. The cover art and slipcase were both designed by the one and only Hokama Souza. In addition to the limited physical release, these tracks are now available on our Bandcamp page as well as on all major streaming platforms. As always, thank you all for your support and we hope to see you on the road for our North American headlining tour!"

The band has shared the visualizer for "In The Pines":

Khemmis headline dates are below.

Dates:

April

28 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

29 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

30 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

May

2 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

3 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

4 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

5 – Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

6 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10 – Murfreesboro, TN – White Oak Music Hall

11 – Dallas, TX – Amplified

12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

13 – Austin, TX – Parish

15 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

17 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

19 – Seattle, WA – Substation

20 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

21 – Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Fest*

26 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest*

*Festival – no Conjurer or Wake

(Photo: Jason Sinn)