KIDD BLUE – FnA Records Reissues Big Trouble Album

Kidd Blue’s Big Trouble (Expanded Edition) should be a must have staple in any hard rock fan’s collection. Melodic rock collectors have long hailed the original Big Trouble album as a cornerstone of any rock fan’s collection.

Kidd Blue was a rising band from the San Francisco Bay area in the late ‘80s who missed out on scoring that coveted record contract by just a hair. Their sound is compared Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Warrant and Southgang. With strong melodies, catchy vocal hooks and stellar guitar riffs - Kidd Blue saw a strong local presence in the Bay area.

Kidd Blue is: lead vocalist Bobby Blue, guitarist Steve Barton, bassist Robert “Sox” Canchola, and drummer Mark Dubin. As a tight knit unit, the band, and more so the show, were in sync and without flaw. Kidd Blue had a solid ten track show of originals, usually with a cover song thrown out at the end of the set. There were guitar solos and drum solos atop a riser. This was a lot for the club shows for a local band, but this was their home. In addition there was a professional light show and a soundman used to enhance the sound for the club. Kidd Blue were hometown heroes, even though, they would take the outside club dates from time to time. And like many of their counterparts, Kidd Blue was the band that was called on when a National Act came through town; and Kidd Blue gave every headliner a run for their money.

FnA Records will release Kidd Blue’s Big Trouble album as an expanded edition with seven bonus tracks. Fans have been listening to the same ten tracks for decades and while wanting for another album, they thought it would never come.

Big Trouble (The Expanded Edition), is available as a silver-pressed CD, a Fan Pack autographed CD signed by all four band members, and digital download. Order here.

Bonus tracks:

“All I Do”

“Tough”

“Come In From The Rain”

“No Rest For The Wicked”

“Mama Don’t”

“Bye Bye Baby”

“Problem Child” (Ultra-Rare Lost Track)