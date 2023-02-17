KILL DEVIL HILL Sign With Legend Recordings, Announce New Single "Blood In The Water"

Kill Devil Hill has signed with Ohio-based Legend Recordings, founded by Artist Manager Chris Bianchi, partnered through Ingrooves/Universal to release their anticipated upcoming third LP worldwide.

Kill Devil Hill was established in 2011 by former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice and Pantera bassist Rex Brown. After going through a few member changes, the present lineup consists of Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, drums), Mark Zavon (guitar), Dewey Bragg (vocals) and Matt Snell (ex Five Finger Death Punch, bass). With numerous successful releases under their belt, they return with a stronger lineup than ever and a brand new attitude.

Leading the way will be the first single in nearly a decade, "Blood In The Water", impacting February 24. You can pre-save the new single here.

Mark Zavon says about the signing: "We are beyond excited to release our first single, 'Blood In The Water', from our upcoming album. It’s been a while since our last release, but we’ve been working hard writing and recording songs for this third record for a long time behind the scenes, and are really looking forward to sharing the finished product with our fans. We are proud to have partnered with Chris Bianchi and Legend Recordings for this release and are looking forward to working with them and Ingrooves to bring these songs to our fans worldwide. It’s definitely some of our strongest material, and I can’t wait to get out in front of an audience and play it live."

2023 will see also Kill Devil Hill hit the road for select festival appearances and tour dates. Stay tuned for updates.