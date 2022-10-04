KILL RITUAL Launch Official Visualizer For "By The Hand Of God"

San Francisco Bay Area based metal band, Kill Ritual, will release their new album, Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart, on October 28 via Massacre Records. Today, the band release the official visualizer for the album opener, "By The Hand Of God". Find the clip below.

Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart was mixed and mastered by Andy LaRocque. Get ready for an album full of rocking riffs, a dynamic songwriting, speed, power, and just that fist-in-the-air attitude that all metalheads live and breathe.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"By The Hand Of God"

"The Whore Of War"

"7 Knives"

"I Am The Night"

"The Smell Of Death"

"Can You See Us Now"

"Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart"

"Get In Line"

"The Devil, The Mist, The Flame"

"By The Hand Of God" visualizer:

"The Whore Of War" lyric video: