KILLER BE KILLED Release Lyric Video For "Filthy Vagabond"; Pre-Order Launched For Self-Titled Reissues & Reluctant Hero Picture Disc

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - released their sophomore album, Reluctant Hero, last November via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases the lyric video for "Filthy Vagabond". Watch below:

The band also announces that they are releasing new formats of their debut self-titled album as well as a Reluctant Hero picture disc that will be released on November 26. Starting today, fans will be able to pre-order their copy of their debut album in the formats listed below:

- Repress of the Self-Titled LP in (Blue & White) (Limited to 1,500 worldwide)

- Repress of the Self-Titled LP in (Red Splatter) (Revolver Magazine Exclusive; Limited to 500 worldwide)

- Self-Titled Clear Cassette (Limited to 200 worldwide)

- Self-Titled Picture Disc (Limited to 1,800 worldwide)

- Reluctant Hero Picture Disc (Limited to 1,800 worldwide)

Pre-order your copies of either album here.

Troy Sanders states, "Tour life is filthy, fun, and rare are those who heed the journeys call. With reverence paid to those who have inspired us, this song is an homage to them."