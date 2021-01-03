KILLER DWARFS - Rare Live Footage From 1994 Featuring Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK

January 3, 2021, an hour ago

news killer dwarfs hard rock

KILLER DWARFS - Rare Live Footage From 1994 Featuring Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK

"I have a treat for you," says Killer Dwarfs drummer Darrell Millar. "It’s a whole show. This is very rare footage of that time Jason Hook from Five Finger Death Punch joined the Killer Dwarfs for a spell. This was a show from Nags Head North Toronto. Lots of songs we never play. Love Jason. Skully was the guitar tech. And Mark Vice was my drum tech. RIP. Fucking cool."

 



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews