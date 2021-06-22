KILLING JOKE Announce First UK Tour In Over Three Years

Killing Joke have announced their first UK tour in over three years, 2022’s Honour The Fire tour.

"The fire is that which brings us all together. And after this dreadful pandemic this tour will be like no other. One great mosh pit!" - Jaz Coleman

“The fire in our hearts that has sustained and protected us for over 40 years, never goes out. It is our privilege to Honour The Fire and celebrate the white heat purification by sound. Join with us in a fearless leap through the sacred flames, into the unknown... let’s create the future we all desire, by sonically destroying the one we don’t.” - Youth

Killing Joke’s 10-date tour will start at the Tramshed in Cardiff on Monday, March 28, before concluding in London at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Saturday, April 9.

Very much music as ritual -– raw, uncompromising and precisely-targeted lyrically; Jaz Coleman, Geordie, Youth & Big Paul, the original Killing Joke personnel show no signs of mellowing. With collective nostrils flared and righteous anger carried torch-high, Killing Joke continue to take their music of resistance to fresh levels.

Tickets available from myticket.co.uk on Friday, June 25 at 10 AM.

2022 tour dates:

March

28 - Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

29 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

31 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

April 2022

1 - Liverpool, England - O2 Academy

2 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

4 - Manchester, England - Albert Hall

5 - Newcastle, England - Boiler Shop

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland

8 - Leeds, England - O2 Academy

9 - London, England - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith