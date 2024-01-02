KILLSORROW Releases “Parasite Symphony” Video

Killsorrow was created in 2008 in Krakow by guitarist Michał Sokół. The band's roster changed multiple times before finally stabilizing in 2015. Each member of the band is an experienced musician who has played hundreds of concerts and supported world-class bands such as Vader, Decapitated, Electric Light Orchestra, Focus, Paradise Lost, Hate, Hunter, Kat, Acid Drinkers, TSA.

So far, band released two albums Little Something For You To Choke and self-titled album Killsorrow (2019). Later band shared with fans digital single "Atom Heart" (2021). The band has performed tens live shows in major Polish cities in prestigious venues. In 2022, the band began working on their third longplay.

Polish post-apocalyptic metal band Killsorrow recorded music for third full-length album, entitled Wasteland Chronicles at Heinrich House Studio and Studio Centrum. All was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Fredman Studio (In Flames, Arch Enemy, Sabaton, Dimmu Borgir, Septicflesh) in Goteborg. Cover artwork was done by duo Zbigniew Józefczyk and Michał "Xaay" Loranc (Evangelist, Kamelot, Konkhra).

Wasteland Chronicles was issued on CD in November 2023 and will be released digitally in the first quarter of 2024. On the new album the band presents a new musical face, they play mixture melody and aggressive of Trivium and In Flames with catchy Iron Maiden riffs and progression of Evergrey and Kamelot. New video for “Parasite Symphony” is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Keep Out!”

“Lost In The Dark”

“Parasite Symphony”

“Prototype”

“Eyes”

“Shelter”

“Straight To Hell”

“Finest Day To Die”

“Play With Me”

“Endless Fry”

“Wasteland”

“Home Sweet Home”

“Parasite Symphony” video: