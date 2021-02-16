KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH And DJ/Presenter MATT STOCKS Launch "Stoke The Fire" Podcast

“Stoke The Fire” is a new, alternative lifestyle and culture podcast, hosted by two-time Grammy nominated musician, poet, and mental health advocate, Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage, Times Of Grace), and veteran DJ/presenter Matt Stocks, founder and host of the iTunes chart-topping podcast “Life In The Stocks” and author of its recently released book.

The new show features self-reflective, in-depth discussions and interviews with a wide-range of positive and creative forces in the fields of Art, Music, Photography, Hospitality, Food, Sports, Mental Health, & Wellbeing. Their goal is lofty but simple: to recreate the atmosphere of Joe Strummer’s world-famous campfire sessions at Glastonbury festival - in virtual form.

Matt comments, “Someone once described Jesse to me as the Bob Marley of heavy metal, and they couldn't have been more on the money. Metal isn't necessarily a genre known for having a lot of soul, but Jesse is ALL heart and soul. He's obviously celebrated for his work as vocalist in Killswitch Engage, but Jesse is so much more than just a great frontman: he's one of the most deep, philosophical people that I know. I really can't wait to see where this podcast takes us, and I'm sure the topics of conversation will be both enlightening and inspiring.”

Jesse adds, “Launching this podcast with Matt is really exciting for me. It opens up so many possibilities to interact with people! It has also given me a sense of purpose during these strange times. I look forward to making it much bigger than just a simple podcast... I can see some important discussions and potentially some life altering moments while we develop this idea. Matt and I have chemistry and we are in sync with how we want to move forward. I feel like this is a really nice natural progression for me not just as an artist but as a human - I have an undying desire to continue to affect positive change in the world. Let the conversations begin…”

Throughout the show, they’ll share deeply personal stories, interview an assorted array of extraordinary people, and host round-the-campfire discussions with their listeners. Hopefully, they’ll also inspire and unite a few people in the process. Eventually, they aim to turn “Stoke The Fire” into a TV travel show - in addition to the podcast - where they can have ever-expanding conversations with artists and creatives all over the world, in real life, around a real campfire. Until that time, they’re here to keep the fires stoked in the world of podcasting.

“Stoke The Fire” will air every Tuesday from March 2 at 4 PM, ET / 1 PM, PT / 9 PM, GMT via gasdigitalnetwork.com/live, and will then be available on demand every Sunday from March 6 on all podcast platforms (iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, YouTube etc).

Listeners can sign up to GaSDigitalNetwork.com using the code STF to get a 14-day free trial and money off discount on their subscription. Subscribing offers the podcast on demand five days before general release, and unlocks all Stoke The Fire bonus content as well as extra material from every other podcast on the GaS Digital Network - including The Jasta Show & No Fuckin’ Regrets with Robb Flynn.