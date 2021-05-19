KILMARA Introduce New Guitarist CARLES SALSE, Describe New Album As "The Greatest Challenge Of Our Career"

Barcelona's melodic power metal band Kilmara has issued the following update: "For a few months we've been working on what will be our fifth studio album, a new album where we are all contributing many ideas for the composition, setting the bar even higher for this new release. We face this new work as the greatest challenge of our career, including the pandemic in between, and that is why we want to take the opportunity to make you part of our excitement and announce the incorporation of Carles Salse as the new Kilmara guitarist!"

"We had been working together in the shadows for months and finally the time has come to make it public officially. Carles, as well as currently being a member of the hard rock band Xtasy, works as a producer and composer from Sureau Studio for different bands and artists from the rock and metal scene, with which, in addition to his instrumental contribution, he's been involved in providing new ideas and compositions for the new album from the first moment and we are very excited by how the new songs are taking shape! Soon we will give more news about it."

