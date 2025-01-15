KILMARA Unleash "Wildfire" Music Video

January 31 will see Barcelona-based power metal act, Kilmara, release their new studio album, Journey To The Sun, via ROAR. Coming as CD jewel case, limited to 300 copies "Mediterranean Aura" marbled vinyl and digital streaming/download, the album pre-sale is available here.

On their forthcoming magnum opus, Kilmara sound more current, more powerful and heavier than ever, thanks to an excellent and careful production. With the aim set on finding the best and most fresh sound possible, Kilmara put the recording of their new album in the hands of Carles Salse in his Sureau Studio, and also teamed up with world-renowned and award-winning producer Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan, Angus MCSIX, Rhapsody Of Fire, Riot V). Conceptually, Journey To Tthe Sun is set in the Arcade halls of the late 80's, where first loves, unbreakable friendships, rivalries, defeats and victory celebrations took place.

Today, the five-piece band has shared a new music video for their latest, epic single, "Wildfire". Listen on all digital streaming platforms here, and watch the clip below.

"This song is fast-paced, unleashed as its name indicates and incorporates galloping rhythms, riffs close to hard rock and one of the best choruses on the album without a doubt," Carles Salse (guitars & synths) comments. "A true anthem of melodic power metal that we hope will delight fans."

Guitarist John Portillo reveals: "We were rehearsing when we jammed playing some pure old school power metal, Eric has a fast and consistent double bass drum so we thought it would be great to have a great fast song. I immediately thought of some epic Halloween style openings, doubling or tripling instrumental harmonies... but I wanted to give it a more personal touch, something more unusual, so we played around with American hard rock a bit. The result is a wonderful punch in the face."

"Lyric-wise, this is an homage to the party classics of the 80's and early 90's that we all grew up listening to," singer Dani Ponce adds. "It's a song about living life to the fullest and not wanting to slow down. An explosive cocktail of youth, enregy, love and danger..."

After the additions of Eric Killer, a real steamroller on the drums, and guitarist, producer and composer Carles Salse, the band is renewed in every way and presents their new work Journey To The Sun, an adventure of epic proportions that transcends the limits explored up to this point by the band from Barcelona. Kilmara furthermore pick up the baton as heirs of the heroes of power metal and bring back the singer of the legendary and sorely missed swedish band Lost Horizon, Daniel Heiman, one of the best voices that the genre has given and who will undoubtedly overwhelm you with his performance as a special guest in “Take Me Back”.

Tracklisting:

"Point Of No Return"

"Journey To The Sun"

"Alliance Of The Free"

"Chances"

"Liberticide"

"Wildfire"

"An Even Whole"

"Power Of The Mind"

"Take Me Back"

"Journey To The Sun" (8 Bit Version)

"Chances" video:

"Journey To The Sun" video:

(Photo - Manuel Damea Morenas)