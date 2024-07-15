KING 810 Share "Sue's Song" Music Video

King 810 have released their next project, under the black rainbow, an episodic film series accompanied by a soundtrack of the same name. It's available here.

The follow up to 2023's follow my tears is the group's most uniquely ambitious piece of work yet.

David Gunn, Eugene Gill, and familiar cohorts independently funded, wrote, directed, produced, filmed, acted, edited, and distributed under the black rainbow. The band has once again teamed up with producer Josh Schroeder for the writing and recording of the musical portion of the film.

The story unfolds when KING 810 encounter an enchanted instrument belonging to the angelic priest King Melchizedek...

Watch the video for "Sue's Song" below:

King 810 are also heading on tour this summer. Dates for the "under the black rainbow" tour are below and tickets are on sale now. The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Extortionist will support.

Dates:

August

1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

2 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

4 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

7 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

8 - New York, NY - The Meadows

9 - Clifton. NJ - Dingbats

10 - Frederickton, MD - Cafe 611

11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

13 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar & Grill

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live

15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

16 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

20 - Sanford, FL - West End

21 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

23 - Tyler, TX - Bricks

24 - Oklahoma, OK - 89 Street

25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Madison, WI - The Annex

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

30 - Sioux Falls, SD - Remedy 611

31- Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

September

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle