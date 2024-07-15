KING 810 Share "Sue's Song" Music Video
July 15, 2024, 7 minutes ago
King 810 have released their next project, under the black rainbow, an episodic film series accompanied by a soundtrack of the same name. It's available here.
The follow up to 2023's follow my tears is the group's most uniquely ambitious piece of work yet.
David Gunn, Eugene Gill, and familiar cohorts independently funded, wrote, directed, produced, filmed, acted, edited, and distributed under the black rainbow. The band has once again teamed up with producer Josh Schroeder for the writing and recording of the musical portion of the film.
The story unfolds when KING 810 encounter an enchanted instrument belonging to the angelic priest King Melchizedek...
Watch the video for "Sue's Song" below:
King 810 are also heading on tour this summer. Dates for the "under the black rainbow" tour are below and tickets are on sale now. The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Extortionist will support.
Dates:
August
1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
2 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
4 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
7 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
8 - New York, NY - The Meadows
9 - Clifton. NJ - Dingbats
10 - Frederickton, MD - Cafe 611
11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
13 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar & Grill
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live
15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
16 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
20 - Sanford, FL - West End
21 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
23 - Tyler, TX - Bricks
24 - Oklahoma, OK - 89 Street
25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Madison, WI - The Annex
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
30 - Sioux Falls, SD - Remedy 611
31- Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
September
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle