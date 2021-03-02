KING OF ASGARD - "Frôðr" Lyric Video Released

"Frôðr" is the opening song of King Of Asgard's fourth full length album Svartrviðr, which will be released as double LP, Digipak CD and download version on May 28, 2021. It is the first of no less than eight epic tracks which honour the first wave(s) of grim and black Nordic metal, while at the same time refining the massive sound of King Of Asgard. Preorder/presave the album here.

"The first single of our forthcoming album Svartrviðr is called 'Frôðr'. It's a typical King Of Asgard tune in classic epic length and with all our traditional ingredients,” remarks bass player and spokesman Jonas Albrektsson. "The song represents our sonic vision of a sacrificial ritual, a glimpse of an ecstatic trance through a one-eyed point of view. The Old Icelandic word 'frôðr' means a 'sage' or a 'wise' a as noun. We give sound to the myth of the threefold death and self-sacrifice through which the god Óðinn finds the runes while hanging from the world-tree, pierced by his own spear. It is a symbolic suicide to gain knowledge and unlock secrets. In order to visualise the sound of 'Frôðr', we recruited Jimmy Johansson from Super Lino Puro Productions, who provided brilliant images to the lyrics of 'Frôðr' that now flicker in front of your eyes. Enjoy!"

Tracklisting:

“Frôðr”

“Rifna”

“Hæimr”

“Kvikr”

“Ammobiærg”

“Svartrviðr”

“Harmdauðr”

“FæigR”

“Frôðr” lyric video: