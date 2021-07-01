KING WOMAN Release "Psychic Wound" Music Video

King Woman, the outfit featuring songwriter, producer, vocalist Kris Esfandiari, return with their sophomore album, Celestial Blues, on July 30 via Relapse Records. The band have shared a second song from the upcoming release, unveiling the Muted Widows-directed video for “Psychic Wound”.

“‘Psychic Wound’ is about paying the price for eating forbidden fruit,” explains Kris Esfandiari of the riveting track and its visual companion. “When desire turns into obsession it can keep you longer than you intended to stay and nearly destroy your sanity.”

Celestial Blues was recorded in Oakland, California by Grammy-nominated engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Amenra, Oathbreaker). The band is rounded out by drummer Joseph Raygoza and guitar player Peter Arensdorf. Visual collaborations featured in the album packaging and surrounding imagery were created by Nedda Afsari, Collin Fletcher, and Jamie Parkhurst.

Album pre-orders, including limited-edition vinyl and merch, are available now. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore, here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.

Celestial Blues tracklisting:

"Celestial Blues"

"Morning Star"

"Boghz"

"Golgotha"

"Coil"

"Entwined"

"Psychic Wound"

"Ruse"

"Paradise Lost"

"Morning Star" video:

(Photo - Nedda Afsari)