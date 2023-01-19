KINGS OF THRASH Feat. Former MEGADETH Members Launch Promo Video For Thrashin' USA Tour

Kings Of Thrash, featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young, recently announced the first leg of a planned 2023 world tour, commencing February 16 in Joliet, Illinois. The Thrashin' USA tour will cross the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of the USA through March 15. Watch a new tour promo video below.

As with the band's 2022 warm-up shows, the group will be performing the Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good… So What albums in their entirety.

Kings Of Thrash also feature Chaz Leon on vocals and guitar and Fred Aching on drums. Support on all shows will be provided by Hatriot. VIP packages will be available for all shows, here.

Tour dates:

February

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

19 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

22 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

24 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar And Venue

27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

March

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

7 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

The band also signed a worldwide deal with Cleopatra Records and will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called Best Of The West… Live At The Whisky A Go Go on March 24. A new video trailer can be viewed below.

The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with Chris Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

"Last Rites"

"Rattlehead"

"The Skull Beneath The Skin"

"Good Mourning / Devil's Island"

"Wake Up Dead"

"502"

"In My Darkest Hour"

Disc 2: CD

"Orange Light"

"Into The Lungs Of Hell"

"Set The World Afire"

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"

"Chosen Ones"

"Liar"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Mechanix"

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"

Disc 3: DVD

"Last Rites"

"Rattlehead"

"The Skull Beneath The Skin"

"Good Mourning / Devil’s Island"

"Wake Up Dead"

"502"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Orange Light"

"Into The Lungs Of Hell"

"Set The World Afire"

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"

"Chosen Ones"

"Liar"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Mechanix"

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"