KIP WINGER Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO (Video)

Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato has shared a new interview video along with the following introduction:

"In this episode I sit down with Kip Winger to discuss his journey from rock legend to acclaimed orchestral composer. Discover the creative processes behind his iconic rock anthems and his transition into writing serious classical music."

One of the most-aired hard rock bands on MTV during the late '80s and early '90s was Winger, a band who had it all - expert chops, chart success, arena tours, etc. And now for the first time ever, the band's best-selling albums has been compiled together in the new box set, Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993 - which was released on November 17, 2023 via Atlantic/BMG, and is available as both vinyl and CD versions.

Included are the band's self-titled debut from 1988 (which spawned the hits "Madalaine," "Seventeen," and "Headed For A Heartbreak"), In The Heart Of The Young from 1990 (which gave us "I Can't Get Enuff," "Miles Away," and "Easy Come Easy Go"), and Pull from 1993 (which contained "Down Incognito").

And long-time fans of the band - whose classic lineup was comprised of singer/bassist Kip Winger, guitarists Reb Beach and Paul Taylor, and drummer Rod Morgenstein - will probably be most intrigued by the inclusion of the fourth disc, Demo Anthology, which includes original demo versions of Winger's biggest hits. Additionally, the set has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen - with the remaster process overseen by Kip Winger.

“I’m very proud of this box set. It captures an unforgettable era for the band and these are the only remasters I officially endorse.” - Kip Winger

Still rocking to this day - the band issued their seventh studio effort overall in 2023, the appropriately titled Seven. Kip Winger is also a respected and successful symphonic composer, having issued recordings under the name C.F. Kip Winger, while Reb Beach has been a member of Whitesnake since 2002, and Rod Morgenstein has served as a professor at Berklee College of Music (in addition to playing in a variety of other more jazz-fusion-based projects).

To obtain all of Winger's definitive LP's in one fell swoop, Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993 covers all the bases - and then some!

Order here.

Tracklisting:

Winger (1988)

• US - PLATINUM / CANADA - GOLD / JAPAN - GOLD

• #21 US Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart / #96 Canadian Albums Chart

• "Madelaine” (#27 US Rock) / “Seventeen” (#19 US Hot 100 / #19 US Rock)/ “Headed For A Heartbreak” (#19 US Hot 100 / #8 US Rock) / “Hungry” (#85 US Hot 100 / #34 US Rock)

"Madalaine"

"Hungry"

"Seventeen"

"Without The Night"

"Purple Haze"

"State Of Emergency"

"Time To Surrender"

"Poison Angel"

"Hangin’ On"

"Headed For A Heartbreak"

Personnel:

Kip Winger - Bass/Vocals

Reb Beach - Guitar/Vocals

Paul Taylor - Keyboards/Vocals

Rod Morgenstein - Drums

Producer: Beau Hill

Winger II: In The Heart Of The Young (1990)

• US - PLATINUM

• #15 US Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart

• “Can’t Get Enuff” (#42 US Hot 100 / #6 US Rock) / “Miles Away” (#12 US Hot 100 / #14 US Rock / #56 UK Singles Chart) / ”Easy Come Easy Go” (#41 US Hot 100 / #20 US Rock)



"Can’t Get Enuff"

"Loosen Up"

"Miles Away"

"Easy Come Easy Go"

"Rainbow In The Rose"

"In The Day We’ll Never See"

"Under One Condition"

"Little Dirty Blonde"

"Baptized By Fire"

"You Are The Saint, I Am The Sinner"

"In The Heart Of The Young"

Personnel:

Kip Winger - Bass/Vocals

Reb Beach - Guitar/Vocals

Paul Taylor - Keyboards/Guitar/Vocals

Rod Morgenstein - Drums

Producer: Beau Hill

Pull (1993)

• #83 US Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart

• “Down Incognito” (#15 US Rock)

"Blind Revolution Mad"

"Down Incognito"

"Spell I’m Under"

"In My Veins"

"Junkyard Dog (Tears On Stone)"

"The Lucky One"

"In For The Kill"

"No Man’s Land"

"Like A Ritual"

"Who’s The One"

Personnel:

Kip Winger - Bass/Vocals/Keyboards

Reb Beach - Guitar/Vocals

Rod Morgenstein - Drums

Producer: Mike Shipley, Kip Winger

Demo Anthology (2023)

"Madalaine"

"Hungry"

"Seventeen"

"Headed for a Heartbreak"

"Can't Get Enuff"

"Easy Come Easy Go"

"Miles Away"

"Blind Revolution Mad"

"Down Incognito"

"Who's the One"