KIP WINGER Says He's "Making Plans" For Moving Forward - "We're Not Going To Be Doing WINGER That Much Longer"; Video

In a new interview with "Paltrocast" host Darren Paltrowitz, Winger frontman and bassist Kip Winger talks about the new docu-series "I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream", his classical background, ballet, which hard rock bands influenced him, and what he still hopes to accomplish professionally. Watch below:

Winger's new album, Seven, was produced by Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville, distributed worldwide by Frontiers Records. Order on CD/LP/Digital here.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

"Tears Of Blood" video:

"It All Comes Back Around" video:

"Proud Desperado" video:

(Photo - Christopher Carroll)