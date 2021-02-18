KIRK HAMMETT, ADAM JONES And JOHN 5 Featured In Guitar World Roundtable Discussion - The State Of Guitar In 2021

Guitar World has published a new roundtable discussion focusing on the state of guitar in 2021. An excerpt is available below.

Guitar World: "Here at Guitar World we spent much of 2020 looking back at the myriad developments that have occurred in the six- (and seven-, eight- and so on) string universe in the 40 years since this magazine debuted. With that in mind, Guitar World rounded up six of today’s most accomplished players – all of them groundbreaking, forward-thinking artists in their own right – to discuss the state of the instrument in the present day, and also what it might look like in the future.

These artists hail from various backgrounds and play in a multitude of styles: from the otherworldly, effect-pedal-heavy electro-pop-funk-rock of St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) to the art-damaged, shape-shifting metal of Tool’s Adam Jones; the iconic thrash riffing and heroic soloing of Metallica’s Kirk Hammett to the trad-modern downhome blues of Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram; and the over-the-top shred insanity of ghoulish Tele-master John 5 to the fluid, melodically and harmonically complex virtuosity of YouTube superstar Mateus Asato."

GW: Around seven or eight years ago, there were multiple news reports about "the death of the guitar." Whatever it was that inspired those stories – maybe it was the lack of guitar on Top 40 pop songs at the time – would you say we’ve moved on from that?

St. Vincent: "I feel like it’s all cyclical, so we shouldn’t be writing any obituaries. And the whole mechanism is so decentralized now that there’s space for everything. It doesn’t seem like the same gatekeepers are there. We have streaming platforms, we have social media, we have YouTube, we have all these ways that people can discover and find new music. And so I think that it’s never going to be the death of the guitar. Especially after we come out of this pandemic – people are going to be eager for new sounds, new things that are creative and that feel inspired to them. And if they haven’t heard a lot of guitar, they might hear a guitar and go, 'Holy shit! What’s that?'"

Adam Jones: "I’m not familiar with the 'death of the guitar' conversation. But I’m also not on the pulse of everything going on. My style is more about being socially withdrawn and being kind of stuck in my ways. But I understand it. I mean, Pro Tools and digital music and just how anyone can do it in their basement now, I can see music changing and becoming less about the performance of the recording and more just an emotional statement. So I can understand why someone would say that."

Kirk Hammett: "I’m not a musical snob, and I don’t want to talk shit about other genres of music, but I will say that guitar has taken a huge backseat and it’s really not as popular as it used to be. And that’s fine. I’ve been in this place before – in the early '80s it was all synths and New Wave and whatnot, but then guitar came roaring back with a vengeance."

GW: That’s true; when Metallica first came out, a lot of rock music was seen as dinosaur music.

Hammett: "Exactly. So I’m hoping it’ll roar back. Because nowadays it’s easier to learn how to play guitar than ever before. The resources are right at your fingertips. It’s a phone away, you know?"

John 5: "With the internet, with Instagram, YouTube, you have unbelievable extremes happening. People playing with both hands, Stanley Jordan-style, or doing something at great speeds or playing beautiful classical guitar – anything at all – but it’s the most extreme that I’ve seen guitar playing. And I love it. And I think that now it’s at a higher plateau. It’s more and more and more because younger people and older people are looking at these videos and going, 'Wow!' That’s inspiring them to pick up the guitar again, or to maybe pick up the guitar for the first time."

