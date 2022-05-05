KIRK HAMMETT Reveals His Favourite METALLICA Wah Guitar Solos

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has a new signature Dunlop Cry Baby pedal on the market. The KH95X is a special edition purple sparkle finish inspired by the same colour of his ESP Ouija KH Series signature guitar.

Coniciding with the release, Guitar World has published Hammett's list of his favourite wah guitar solos with Metallica:

"No Remorse" – Kill 'Em All

"Fight Fire With Fire" – Ride the Lightning

"Battery" – Master of Puppets

"...And Justice For All" – ...And Justice for All

"Enter Sandman" – Metallica

"Until It Sleeps" – Load

"Memory Remains" – Reload

"The Outlaw Torn" – S&M

"Turn The Page" – Garage Inc.

"Shoot Me Again" – St. Anger

"The End Of The Line" – Death Magnetic

Hammett on the KH95X : "I always feel a great energy when I play my purple sparkle Ouija guitar. I thought it would make a killer, sonically spiritual connection to have a pedal with that same outwards vibe."

Sound-wise, it should sound just like the regular metallic green KH95 wah with the skeletal foot design on the treadle, which is to say that it will sound like Hammett’s rackmounted Cry Baby wah.

