KIRK WINDSTEIN Says New DOWN Material Is "Very Magical"; Video

During the chat, Windstein offers an update on forthcoming new music from New Orleans' supergroup Down - which also features drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod), vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera), guitarist Pepper Keenan (Corrosion Of Conformity) and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore).

Concrete Spew: "The other big news, couple months ago, you and the guys from Down reconvened to start fleshing out new material. Are you able to give any sort of an indication, even if vague, as to what some of those songs are sounding like?"

Kirk Windstein: "To me, it sounds more old-school Down and the reason I say that is, I think we got to a point where we, like, the Nola record is so simple and it just wrote itself; it was so simple and that's how this is coming about which is great. We're not overthinking it; we're not trying to make things too complex. Philip's not trying to write so many lyrics and things and we're not trying to have... You know, we just kind of got - I hate to say 'got away,' because anything we do is Down, but to me, we kind of got a little bit... like, we needed to go back and look at each other and just go, 'let's just get in the room and do it like we did from the beginning,' and that's what it feels like to me. It's very magical. The ideas and working together just bounce off of one another. It's a natural thing."

Last month, drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod) revealed that Down have seven new songs in the bag during an interview with Laughingmonkeymusic, which can be viewed below.

Said Bower: "We got together about a month or two ago, and we were practicing with just me, Pat, Kirk and Pepper. Phil lives on the other side of the lake, you know. We got together over at his house for a weekend, and we have seven songs, man. We're supposed to get together again in April, and then, you know, talk about recording, trying to get this thing out."

