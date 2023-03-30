KISS Add Four New Dates To The End Of The Road Tour
March 30, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Today, rock n roll legends KISS announced the addition of four new dates on their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, these final runs of shows will kick off this October and now include stops in Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis and Ft. Worth before wrapping up with a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.
Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 3, with a KISS Army pre-sale at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, April 7 at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com.
North American tour dates:
October
20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (New Date)
23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (New Date)
25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center (New Date)
27 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena (New Date)
29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
November
1 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
8 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
13 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
19 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
25 - Indianapolis. IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
27 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
29 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
December
1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden