KISS Alumni PETER CRISS And BRUCE KULICK Perform "Hooked On Rock 'N' Roll" At Creatures Fest; Video
August 4, 2022, an hour ago
Former KISS guitarist, Bruck Kulick, has shared the video below, stating: "Peter Criss, original KISS drummer, played a song from his 1978 solo record called 'Hooked On Rock 'N' Roll' with my band on the last night of Creatures Fest in Nashville, TN."
Lineup:
Peter Criss - Lead Vocals and Drums
Todd Kerns - Guitar and Vocals
Zach Throne - Bass and Vocals
Bruce Kulick - Guitar
Alex Salzman - Keyboards and Vocals