KISS Alumni PETER CRISS And BRUCE KULICK Perform "Hooked On Rock 'N' Roll" At Creatures Fest; Video

Former KISS guitarist, Bruck Kulick, has shared the video below, stating: "Peter Criss, original KISS drummer, played a song from his 1978 solo record called 'Hooked On Rock 'N' Roll' with my band on the last night of Creatures Fest in Nashville, TN."

Lineup:

Peter Criss - Lead Vocals and Drums

Todd Kerns - Guitar and Vocals

Zach Throne - Bass and Vocals

Bruce Kulick - Guitar

Alex Salzman - Keyboards and Vocals