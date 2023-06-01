KISS Announce New US Dates For Final Leg Of End Of The Road Tour

KISS have added two additional dates to the final North American leg of their End Of The Road tour, with concerts in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Click here to join the KISS Army Fan Club for access to pre-sale tickets. Pre-sale begins June 5 at 10 AM, local time. Exclusive VIP/Ultimate packages will be available. Last chance to get the KISS VIP experience.

General on-sale begins June 9 at 10 AM, local time.

New dates:

October

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Find the band's full itinerary here.