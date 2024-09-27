KISS Announces Destroyer 45th Super Deluxe Set Pressed On Splatter Vinyl

Legendary rockers KISS have announced a special edition of their Destroyer 45th Super Deluxe Set pressed on white vinyl with red and yellow splatter. The new 6LP set comes at a staggering $940.48.

The set is available with new Destroyer themed merch. Shop at shopkissonline.com.

Destroyer 45th Super Deluxe annihilates your senses with 6LPs pressed on white vinyl with red and yellow splatter, a first-ever Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Blu-ray Audio disc mixed by Steven Wilson, 68-page hardcover book with unreleased photos & extensive liner notes. Featuring 73 total tracks, Destroyer has been newly remastered in 2021 at Abbey Road Mastering Studios.

Bonus audio includes the brand new “Beth (Acoustic Mix),” loads of single edits, demos, early versions & outtakes like “Ain’t None Of Your Business” plus the 5/22/76 L’Olympia in Paris concert. A wealth of exclusive collectibles include…

Replica 1976 KISS Army Kit complete with the original folder and following items:

KISS Army newsletter Volume 1 – No 2 announcing Destroyer

Two 8×10 Destroyer Press Photos

Discography Sheet

Gene, Paul, Ace & Peter Bio Sheet

KISS Army Member Certificate

KISS Army Membership Card