KISS Cancel Plymouth, UK End Of The Road Show Due To "Logistical Reasons"

KISS were supposed to kick off the final UK / European leg of their End Of The Road Tour on June 3, 2023 at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England. That date has since disappeared from the official KISS website, and the tour now begins on June 5, 2023 at Arena in Birmingham, England.

According to Katie Timms of Plymouth Live, KISS and the show's promoter, Robomagic, announced it was cancelling the opening night of the End Of The Road Tour, set to begin in Plymouth. They said the show would no longer be able to proceed in the city, due to 'logistical reasons'.

It also stated there were travel and equipment complications. Everyone who has purchased a ticket will be able to get a refund, or can exchange their ticket for one of the upcoming shows in Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester or Glasgow.

A spokesperson for Home Park Stadium said it was disappointed but understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the rest of the tour. In a statement, Home Park said: "We are really sorry to hear that KISS can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent where they purchased their tickets from."



