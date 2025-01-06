KISS - Enter Now For Your Final Chance To Win A PAUL STANLEY-Signed Signature PS-10 Silver Sparkle Guitar

Don’t miss your chance to win a Paul Stanley-signed Signature PS-10 Silver Guitar. Paul has signed one of his signature guitars to support sick kids worldwide.

In the video below from Gibson TV, Paul Stanley talks about the history of his Ibanez PS-10 prototypes and the iconic “Cracked Mirror” Ibanez he used in KISS.

Introduction: Paul Stanley is a Gibson icon, with his name forever etched in rock history with a Gibson guitar in his hands. But while he’s been known to play Gibson guitars on stage and in the studio, he’s also famous for playing one of the most unique instruments in rock: the Ibanez “Cracked Mirror” guitar, aka the Iceman. A real showstopper, this glass-covered guitar with its cracked mirror design was the visual and sonic centerpiece of KISS shows, reflecting the spotlight and the energy of the band’s legendary performances.

In this episode of The Collection, Paul Stanley of KISS sits down with Mark Agnesi to talk about some of the most famous guitars of his career, including the legendary Ibanez PS-10 prototypes, which would eventually give way to the design of the “Cracked Mirror” guitar - his most used stage guitar.

Paul gets into the details of the Ibanez PS-10 prototypes made for him in 1977, from knob placement to the toggle switch design. He even tells the story of the poker chip in his design, which was misinterpreted and resulted in a recessed toggle. He also talks about the brass-and-bone nut and the theory behind its brightness and warmth.

Of course, Mark had to ask about the “Cracked Mirror” guitar, a real showstopper that’s part of his stage persona. From the beveled edges to the abalone trim, Paul talks about how this heavy, glass-covered guitar became one of the most iconic instruments in rock. With years of road use, the mirror guitar has blood, sweat, and DNA on it–so much so that Paul jokes it could be used to clone him.

Whether talking about the evolution of the Ibanez Iceman or the wear and tear of guitars that have seen hundreds of shows, Paul’s love for his instruments is reflected in their use. This clip is a behind-the-scenes look at the guitars that KISS fans will instantly recognize.