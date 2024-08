Funko announces an exclusive KISS 4-pack featuring Pop! Spaceman, Pop! Demon, Pop! Starchild, and Pop! Catman in a dazzling array of colors. Seemingly illuminated by spotlights, each member is tinted with their own unique hue.

This exclusive drops on Funko.com at 9:30 AM, PT / 12:30 PM, EST and will soon be available at Funko Flagship Stores.