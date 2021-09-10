KISS - Fan-Filmed Front Row 4K Footage Of End Of The Road Tour 2021 Kick-Off Show In Mansfield Streaming

KISS returned to the road on Wednesday, August 18th, launching the summer leg of their End Of The Road tour at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, shot from the front row in 4K, is available below.

Setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

"100,000 Years"

"God Of Thunder"

"Deuce"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"