KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Guests On Dennis Miller +1 - "A Lot Of People Don't Give Themselves Enough Credit For What's Possible"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley guested on Dennis Miller +1, hosted by actor Dennis Miller to discuss his other band, Soul Station. Stanley also offers his thoughts on career longevity and looks back on his roots.

Stanley: "I think that a lot of people don't give themselves enough credit for what's possible.You're used to hearing people tell you what's impossible and invariably what they're saying is 'impossible for me.' So, I'm here to tell most people that if you really do a harsh asessment of yourself and what you're truly good at theonly thing standing between you and success is hard work."

Paul Stanley has spent the last few years developing a project close to his heart. Soul Station is a band gathering some of today’s leading musicians to pay tribute to the greatest artists and songs from the R&B and soul catalog to keep this vital music current.

While a surprise to many, Stanley’s early pivotal roots in this music has quietly turned this passion into a celebrated touring and recording band. Stanley’s 15-piece ensemble group has toured the US and Japan, and recently recorded an album of nine classic soul songs and five new original songs.

Now And Then will be released March 5 on UMe, available for pre-order now, with the first single “O-O-H Child” (The Five Stairsteps) available here, and streaming below.

Speaking to new music, Stanley said: “Between us doing some great Soul Station shows and starting the album I started to think that neither the band or the music we love should depend only on the past so I started writing with the goal of seamlessly taking songs into the present. From what a lot of people I respect have told me, that mission was accomplished.”

When Stanley conceived Soul Station, the group excelled in the live venue setting, playing smaller, intimate clubs - a setting where Paul Stanley would reflect on those classic hits that were his early inspiration, playing the songs with a reverence and respect for how he and the band believe they should be performed and heard.

“Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more. I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.”

Tracklisting:

"Could It Be I'm Falling In Love"

"I Do"

"I, Oh I"

"Ooo Baby Baby"

"O-O-H Child"

"Save Me (From You)"

"Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)"

"Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)"

"The Tracks Of My Tears"

"Let's Stay Together"

"La-La – Means I Love You"

"Lorelei"

"You Are Everything"

"Baby I Need Your Loving"

