KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Introduces "Detroit Rock City" Featuring ARTIFICAL AGENT And Friends At The 2021 Detroit Music Awards; Video

On Sunday April 11th, 2021 the Detroit Music Awards were held virtually in Detroit. Presenters included David Coverdale (Whitesnake), Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) and Alice Cooper.

Paul Stanley (KISS, Paul Stanley's Soul Station) introduced the opening music video performance for this wonderful event before performing with Soul Station later in the award show. The opening music video performance was "Detroit Rock City". It was performed by some of Detroit's best artists, singers and musicians representing rock, jazz, blues, gospel, metal, country and rap. "Detroit Rock City" included Detroit rockers Artificial Agent (Mike Elgert - guitar, Karl Crafton - drums, Brad Jendza - bass, and Derek Jendza - vocals)

Other artists who contributed to "Detroit Rock City" include:

Motor City Horns featuring John Rutherford - trombone, Walter White - trumpet, Keith Kaminski - saxophone (Bob Seger)

Tosha Owens - vocals

Laura Mendoza - vocals

Jason Charboneau - cello

Brett Lucas- guitar

Garret Bielaniec - guitar (Alice Cooper Detroit Stories)

Carl's Gospel Choir - vocals

Jimmie Bones - piano (Kid Rock)

David Feeny - steel pedal guitar

Ryn Scott - rap

Satori Circus - performance

Sean Forbes - sign language

Erik Maluchnik - loops

Tony Hamera - engineer

Erich Wiemer - video editor