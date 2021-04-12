KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Introduces "Detroit Rock City" Featuring ARTIFICAL AGENT And Friends At The 2021 Detroit Music Awards; Video

April 12, 2021, 46 minutes ago

news paul stanley kiss artifical agent hard rock

On Sunday April 11th, 2021 the Detroit Music Awards were held virtually in Detroit. Presenters included David Coverdale (Whitesnake), Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) and Alice Cooper.

Paul Stanley (KISS, Paul Stanley's Soul Station) introduced the opening music video performance for this wonderful event before performing with Soul Station later in the award show. The opening music video performance was "Detroit Rock City". It was performed by some of Detroit's best artists, singers and musicians representing rock, jazz, blues, gospel, metal, country and rap. "Detroit Rock City" included Detroit rockers Artificial Agent (Mike Elgert - guitar, Karl Crafton - drums, Brad Jendza - bass, and Derek Jendza - vocals) 

Other artists who contributed to "Detroit Rock City" include:

Motor City Horns featuring John Rutherford - trombone, Walter White - trumpet, Keith Kaminski - saxophone (Bob Seger)
Tosha Owens - vocals 
Laura Mendoza - vocals 
Jason Charboneau - cello 
Brett Lucas- guitar
Garret Bielaniec - guitar (Alice Cooper Detroit Stories)
Carl's Gospel Choir - vocals
Jimmie Bones - piano (Kid Rock)
David Feeny - steel pedal guitar
Ryn Scott - rap
Satori Circus - performance
Sean Forbes - sign language 
Erik Maluchnik - loops
Tony Hamera - engineer
Erich Wiemer - video editor



