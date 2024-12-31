KISS' GENE SIMMONS Discusses Changing His Name - "My Given Name Starts Off With The Sound Of A Cat Throwing Up A Hairball"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, talks to Dan Rather about how the greatest moment in his life was when he moved to America, and how he thinks that people who are born in the US don't appreciate it as much as they should.

The Gene Simmons Band will be touring in the US in April and May, 2025. Tour dates can be found below, and tickets are available via genesimmons.com.

2025 tour dates:

April

5 - The Event at Graton Resort & Casino - Rohnert Park, CA

25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

26 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore

28 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

29 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

May

3 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY

5 - Basie - Red Bank, NJ

6 - Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

8 - Wind Creek Casino - Bethlehem, PA

9 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

15 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

20 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

22 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

23 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

24 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX