KISS' GENE SIMMONS Reveals How Much He's Worth, Addresses Dancing With The Stars Controversy - "Welcome To Planet Earth, You Will Be Judged By What You Look Like"; Video

Last October, KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons served as a guest judge on Dancing With The Stars for their "Hair Metal Night". Following his appearance, Simmons was accused of making inappropriate comments after he not only judged the contestants performances, but also their physical appearance.

Guesting on on the latest episode of "Howie Mandel Does Stuff", the podcast co-hosted by Mandel and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz, Simmons addresses the controversy over his Dancing With The Stars appearance, and also reveals how much money he's worth. Watch the video below:

Gene Simmons Band, the touring act around Gene Simmons, have live dates scheduled in April and May. Simmons' tour dates can be found below, and tickets are available via genesimmons.com.

Tour dates:

April

3 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

5 - The Event at Graton Resort & Casino - Rohnert Park, CA

10 - The Great Saltair - Magna, UT

25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

26 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore

28 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

29 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

May

3 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY

5 - Basie - Red Bank, NJ

6 - Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

8 - Wind Creek Casino - Bethlehem, PA

9 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

15 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

18 - Hard Rock - Rockford, IL

20 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

22 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

23 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

24 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX