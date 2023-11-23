KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Got The Night Off Work, So He Hung Out With RUSH Legend ALEX LIFESON In Toronto; Photo

KISS were forced to cancel their shows in Ottawa (Tuesday, November 21) and Toronto (Wednesday, November 22) after frontman Paul Stanley came down with the flu.

Having last night off work, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer took the opportunity to hang out with his "pal", Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson.

Thayer shared the photo below, stating: "Spent a great evening with my pal Alex Lifeson in Toronto last night, got to geek out and play his ‘68 ES-335, the guitar I saw him play throughout the early days of RUSH!"



(Top photos: Alex Lifeson courtesy of Epiphone; Tommy Thayer by Ross Halfin)