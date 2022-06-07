KISS Kruise XI Lineups Unveiled; Acts Include DOKKEN, STRYPER, BLS, WARRANT, BUCKCHERRY, VIXEN, L.A. GUNS, And More

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers KISS and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have unveiled the full lineups for the eagerly awaited KISS Kruise XI, sailing from Los Angeles, CA to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico aboard Norwegian Jewel for two weeks of non-stop rock ‘n’ roll on the high seas set for October 24-29, 2022 (Week 1) and October 29-November 3, 2022 (Week 2).

The KISS Kruise XI marks the iconic adventure’s first ever sailing from Los Angeles and the final KISS on-board live performances of the legendary band’s one-of-a-kind five-decade career. While Week 2 sold out in record time earlier this year, Week 1 pre-sales will be available beginning Thursday, June 16 with general on-sales following on Friday, June 17, exclusively at thekisskruise.com.

Both KISS Kruise XI adventures will feature very special live shows from KISS, including an unmasked pool deck performance for all members of the KISS Navy and a masked electric show inside Norwegian Jewel’s intimate Stardust Theater. What’s more, each week will boast a completely unique line-up of hard rock heroes and heavy metal icons, with Week 1 including performances by Dokken (featuring a long-awaited reunion with founding guitarist George Lynch), Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bruce Kulick, All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Lita Ford & Friends, George Lynch and the Electric Freedom, Heart by Heart, The Big Deal, and Baron. Week 2 will see KISS joined by Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick, All Hands on Deck Super Jam Feat. Sebastian Bach & Friends, Stryper, Vixen, Plush, The Wild Things, and Micky James. All KISS Kruisers will receive signature engraved commemorative gifts and take part in two on-board activities with KISS as well as two on-board activities with each individual member of the band. As if all that weren’t enough, The KISS Kruise XI will include The KISS Expo (showcasing rare memorabilia), autograph sessions with the supporting artists, theme night costume parties, and much more. Guests who book on both Week 1 and Week 2 sailings will receive an exclusive laminate, a poster signed by KISS, happy hour and group photos with KISS, and an exclusive KISS Kruise XI two-timer t-shirt.

Norwegian Jewel will provide everything needed to make this year’s KISS Kruise XI the best cruise vacation ever, with bars at (almost) every corner, delicious dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, the Thermal Suite, and more. The KISS Kruise XI will also feature high adventure shore excursions in Cabo San Lucas (October 26 and 31) and Ensenada, Mexico (October 28 and November 2). Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 3-5 weeks prior to sailing. Kruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

Week 1 Lineup: KISS, Dokken / Lynch Reunion, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bruce Kulick, All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Lita Ford & Friends, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Heart by Heart, The Big Deal, Baron.

Week 2 Lineup: KISS, Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick, All Hands on Deck Super Jam featuring Sebastian Bach & Friends, Stryper, Vixen, Plush, The Wild Things, Micky James.