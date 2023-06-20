KISS Meets EARTH WIND & FIRE In "I Was Made For Boogie Wonderland" Mashup (Video)

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring KISS classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You" paired with Earth, Wind & Fire's "Boogie Wonderland". Check it out below.

Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.

On June 12th, KISS performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Holland on their End Of The Road farewell tour. Multicam video of "I Was Made For Lovin' You" can be viewed below.

To view the complete KISS tour schedule, visit this location.