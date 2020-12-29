KISS, MEGADETH, STEEL PANTHER, OBITUARY, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SEPULTURA, MASTODON, MYLES KENNEDY, GOJIRA, And More - Tickets On Sale For Download Festival 2021

December 29, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal hard rock download festival 2021

Download Festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK on June 4 - 6, 2021. Among the names confirmed for the festival are KISS, Black Veil Brides, Deftones, Gojira, The Pretty Reckless, System Of A Down, Korn, Volbeat, Megadeth, Lacuna Coil, Myles Kennedy & Company, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, Steel Panther, Electric Wizard, Sepultura, Obituary, Dying Fetus, and many more.

#DL2021 tickets are on sale now. Get yours here. Watch a new trailer below:



