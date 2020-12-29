KISS, MEGADETH, STEEL PANTHER, OBITUARY, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SEPULTURA, MASTODON, MYLES KENNEDY, GOJIRA, And More - Tickets On Sale For Download Festival 2021

Download Festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK on June 4 - 6, 2021. Among the names confirmed for the festival are KISS, Black Veil Brides, Deftones, Gojira, The Pretty Reckless, System Of A Down, Korn, Volbeat, Megadeth, Lacuna Coil, Myles Kennedy & Company, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, Steel Panther, Electric Wizard, Sepultura, Obituary, Dying Fetus, and many more.

#DL2021 tickets are on sale now. Get yours here. Watch a new trailer below: