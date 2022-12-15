KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, IRON MAIDEN, SLIPKNOT To Headline Hellfest 2023; PANTERA, DEF LEPPARD, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES And More Confirmed

The 16th edition of France's Hellfest, Chapter XVI - United We Stand, is scheduled for June 15 - 18, 2023 in Clisson, France.

In 2023, the Hellfest is moving to a 4-day format to welcome more than 200 bands on the 6 stages of the festival. Metal legends, underground nuggets and sure values will mix to offer festival-goers the cream of extreme music.

Headlining the festival are KISS (Thursday, June 15), Mötley Crüe (Friday, June 16), Iron Maiden (Saturday, June 17), and Slipknot (Sunday, June 18).

Other acts on the bill include: Pantera, Hollywood Vampires, Alter Bridge, Porcupine Tree, Amon Amarth, Within Temptation, Skid Row, British Lion, The Quireboys, Puscifer, Beast In Black, Evergrey, Hatebreed, In Flames, Papa Roach, Powerwolf, Arch Enemy, Asking Alexandria, Halestorm, Municipal Waste, The Cult, Greg Puciato, Monster Magnet, The Obsessed, Crowbar, Melvins, Katatonia, Hypocrisy, Candlemass, As I Lay Dying, Suffocation, Aborted, Messuggah, Voivod, Testament, Dark Angel, Exodus, Behemoth, Dark Funeral, Venom Inc., Gorgoroth, 1349, Vreid, Paradise Lost, and many more.

