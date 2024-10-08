KISS – PAUL STANLEY Announces Two New Jersey Art Shows

KISS legend Paul Stanley has announced two new Wentworth Gallery shows in Atlantic City and Short Hills, New Jersey.

November 15

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1000 Boardwalk, 1st Floor

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

November 16

The Mall at Short Hills

1200 Morris Turnpike

Short Hills, NJ 07078

A description of Paul’s artistry:

“Stanley creates portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. The scale is huge, the paint laid on thickly; the colors have been chosen in order to generate a powerfully physical and emotional effect. His work can be associated with the Abstract Expressionists of the late 1940's and 1950's. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images. His tremendous success has translated into tens of millions in art sales. He currently has been displayed at the Coral Springs Museum of Art and exhibited at the Butler Institute of American Art.”

Head to wentworthgallery.com for additional information.

(Photo - Wentworth Gallery)