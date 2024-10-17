KISS' PAUL STANLEY Comments On JANE'S ADDICTION's Recent Onstage Brawl - "You Leave Your Anger And Your Resentment At The Bottom Of The Stairs"; Video

KISS legend Paul Stanley recently made a guest appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast for a career-spanning interview. During the chat, the topic turned to Jane’s Addiction's recent onstage dustup in Boston, when singer Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro.

Asked if it ever came close to that when he was touring with KISS, or if they were able to keep it all in and talk about later, Paul answers, "Cardinal rule, you know, you don't hit, and you don't bring your problems on stage. You know, you leave your ego... well, that's more difficult. But, you know, you leave your anger and your resentment at the bottom of the stairs. And we would go on stage and have a great time sometimes playing and then walk off stage and not be talking to each other. The audience doesn't deserve that. The audience paid. And that goes back to that same philosophy of being the band we never saw.

"People get one chance to see you, possibly on a tour. It doesn't matter about last night or about the night after. That's their night, and for them to see you not interacting with your bandmate, that's kid shit. That's disrespectful to the people who paid.

"There was a few times where there were two people who wouldn't be talking to two other people. You go up on stage and rock out and have a great time and then you walk off stage and you don't have anything to do with them. It's your job."

Loudwire recently shared the isolated vocals of Perry Farrell, leading up to his onstage altercation with Navarro.

Said Loudwire: "It was just last month that Farrell's frustration during the band's performance in Boston boiled over onstage, initially leading him to lunge at and push Navarro before eventually landing a punch at the guitarist. The singer was then restrained and taken offstage by several crew members. In the aftermath, the band offered an apology and then proceeded to call off the remainder of the touring and announce an immediate hiatus. The isolated audio was shared by Dan Cleary, a longtime friend of the band who had worked as the guitar and bass tech during the reunion tour."

Read the full story, including what Dan Cleary had to say about the concert, at Loudwire. Hear Farrell's rant below: