KISS Premiers Unreleased Track From Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996; "Do You Love Me?" Streaming

On June 10, rock icons KISS will release the next instalment of their popular Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996, recorded during the Monsters Of Rock Festival at Donington Park in England on August 17, 1996.

Today, KISS premier the first unreleased live version of “Do You Love Me?” from the upcoming release. The studio version of “Do You Love Me?” is featured on the band’s 1976 multi-platinum selling album Destroyer and quickly became a KISS Army favorite. Listen to the live version of “Do You Love Me?,” here.

This is the latest in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, and a limited edition 3-LP set pressed on 180g red vinyl available exclusively through the Official KISS online store.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 was recorded during the final year of the original run of the renowned annual music festival held at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England, and the 17-song set features powerhouse performances of classic KISS concert staples such as “Do You Love Me,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “God Of Thunder,” and the title song from their 1976 multi-platinum Top Five album Love Gun. KISS closed the festival on this date, which was also part of the highly anticipated Alive/Worldwide reunion tour featuring Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, making KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 a stunning sonic souvenir of this moment in KISStory.

KISS is globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975’s gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!. The KISS – Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are America’s #1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time in every category. Peerless as a live act, the band’s illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 49-year career.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

“Deuce”

“King Of The Night Time World”

“Do You Love Me?”

“Calling Dr. Love”

“Cold Gin”

“Let Me Go, Rock ‘N’ Roll”

“Shout It Out Loud”

“Watchin’ You”

“Firehouse”

“Shock Me”

CD2:

“Strutter”

“God Of Thunder”

“Love Gun”

“100,000 Years”

“Black Diamond”

“Detroit Rock City”

“Rock And Roll All Nite”