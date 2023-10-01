KISS - Pro-Shot Video Of Pre-Game AFL Grand Final Three-Song Set In Melbourne Streaming

KISS are in Australia on their End Of The Road farewell tour, gearing up to play the Accor Stadium in Sydney on October 7th.

On September 30th, they played a three-song set at the Australian Football League (AFL) in Melbourne for a crowd of 100,000 people at Melbourne Cricket Gŕound prior to the game between the Collingwood Magpies and the Brisbane Lions. Check out video of "I Was Made For Lovin' You", "Shout It Out Loud" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" below.

Guesting on The Project, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons discussed how sacred their make-up is. Check out the clip below.

KISS have added two additional dates to the final North American leg of their End Of The Road tour, with concerts in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

October

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Find the band's full itinerary here.