KISS - Rare Soundboard Video Of Entire Tokyo 1995 Show Surfaces On YouTube

YouTube user Jimmie Rudolfsson has shared rare soudboard video of KISS performing in Tokyo, Japan on January 31st, 1995. Check out the entire show below.

Setlist:

"King Of The Night Time World"

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Parasite"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Calling Doctor Love"

"Makin Love"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Domino"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Watchin' You"

"Firehouse"

"I Want You"

"Love Gun

"She"

"Lick It Up"

"Forever"

"I Love It Loud"

"Black Diamond"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"God Gave Rock And Roll To You"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

After touring for half a century, KISS played their last show in Madison Square Garden on December 2nd, 2023. The band reflect on their experiences over the years and what KISS means to them - together with the team behind A New Era, they discuss everything from the band's early years to how their legacy will live on forever with the help of technology.

KISS made the announcement they would continue as digital avatars at the end of their final show. After the band left the stage, the virtual KISS performed "God Gave Rock And Roll To You". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Paul Stanley: "What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are. It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized."

Gene Simmons: "We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we've never dreamed of before. The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he's ever done before."

The KISS avatars were created by ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) and financed / produced by Pophouse Entertainment, who are responsible for the ABBA Voyage show taking place in London. Pophouse Entertainment was co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus.