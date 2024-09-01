KISS - Remastered And Upscaled Video Of 1983 Rio de Janeiro Show Surfaces On YouTube

MLN Producciones has shared upscaled video of KISS performing live at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 18th, 1983.

The remastered footage includes a press conference, and a closing interview featuring Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley without make-up.

This is not the full show.

Setlist:

- PressConferece -

"Cold Gin"

"Calling Dr Love"

"Firehouse"

"I Love It Loud"

- Eric Carr drum solo -

"War Machine"

"Black Diamond"

"Creatures Of The Night"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

- recap -

"God Of Thunder"

- interview without make-up -