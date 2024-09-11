KISS – Revenge Lineup Rocked The Foundations Forum 31 Years Ago Today; Video

Legendary rockers KISS performed at the Foundations Forum in Burbank, California 29 years ago today, September 11, 1993.

The show featured the Revenge era with the lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, and guitarist Bruce Kulick.

The setlist consisted of lesser played ‘70s tracks like “Got To Choose”, “Take Me”, and “She”.

Check out 26 minutes of KISStory in this raw, pro-shot footage:

Setlist:

“King Of The Night Time World”

“Take Me”

“Goin’ Blind”

“Got To Choose”

“Rock Bottom”

“She”

“Makin’ Love”

“Let Me Go, Rock ‘N’ Roll”

“Parasite”